Concrete repair work to disrupt PRT light rail services through the weekend

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, PRT riders will see disruptions in light rail services going to the Central Business District and North Shore.

Crews will be doing concrete repair work in the tunnel between First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations through Monday.

If you want to get to the North Shore, riders should exit at the First Avenue station and board a bus shuttle, which drops you off at Steel Plaza station.

There will be no fares collected on the shuttle during those times.

