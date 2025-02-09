Community Options provides work and housing for those with disabilities | KD Sunday Spotlight

Community Options provides work and shelter for individuals with disabilities: KD Sunday Spotlight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From mopping the floor to wiping the glass clean, keeping a spotless space is fulfilling for Michael Perret at Community Options Inc.

"It makes me feel great about helping other people out here," said Perret.

He's a part-time janitor at Community Options, in Pittsburgh.

Perret said, "I always dreamed of working as a janitor part-time," and it's a dream come true for him because it's strides ahead from where he came.

"Yeah I was in foster care when I was three and a half."

At three and a half years old, doctors diagnosed Perret with Autism spectrum disorder.

"I am special in so many ways," said Perret. Special in the best of ways which Community Options understands.

Perret said, "They help a lot of other individuals that are on the spectrum like me."

Tara Peele is the Executive Director of Community Options in Pittsburgh.

"We are supporting individuals. These are individuals with disabilities. Not disabled individuals," said Peele. "We are definitely trying to break that stigma."

Breaking the stigma means showing the community those with disabilities offer lots to our community. So the nonprofit helps individuals with a range of disabilities from autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome to traumatic brain injuries and more, find housing and employment.

Peele said, "They don't want to be excluded. They don't want to feel different, and being able to work and have gainful employment, not just working for five cents or ten cents an hour, they're actually working hours and for a good wage."

Here's how Peele and the nonprofit do it, they meet the individual first, offer them a place to live in one of their homes, and then trained professionals help that individual learn skills to live on their own.

"Help them attain those goals for independence," said Peele.

Employment specialists also work with partnering companies and businesses to make sure the individual is successful in the workplace.

"It means a lot to me. I'm very passionate about this and I think for the individuals that we support, it means a lot to them," said Peele.

The results show not just in clean glass but in empowered personalities like Perret's.

"I'd like to send a positive message out to them saying keep up the good work, and you do help others like me on the spectrum," said Perret.

It's person-centered services providing dignity and freedom for all.

"Just keep moving forward," said Perret.

Community Options has homes located all over Allegheny County to help those individuals.

If you want to get involved or if you're an organization that wants to employ any of the individuals with disabilities visit the Community Options website.