Community members gather to push for change to make Pittsburgh streets safer

A small group of community members gathered in Oakland on Sunday to honor those killed on Pittsburgh's streets and to demand change after another person lost their life in traffic violence.

The crowd gathered to honor Bobby Paige, a 71-year-old veteran who lost his life on October 28th after being hit by a car at Forbes and Oakland Avenue. Community members said they wanted to make sure his story and his life are not forgotten.

"We're here today not only to remember his life lost, but to raise awareness about how to prevent accidents like this so we don't have to hold vigils like this ever again," said Sameer Rahman, a member of Community Streets of Pittsburgh.

Participants stood in silence holding signs, calling for action from city leaders and organizations to make Pittsburgh's streets safer for pedestrians and drivers alike.

"In order to eliminate these crashes and prevent tragedies like this, it's important to bring awareness and visibility for not only the driver but the pedestrian as well," said Rahman.

"I was so unaware that it was this bad here in Pittsburgh until I started researching and listening," said Thompkins.

Courtney Thompkins knows the pain of loss firsthand. Three years ago in Georgia, her daughter was killed by a distracted, speeding driver.

"Three years ago on November 17th, my daughter, Quanisha Lashay Bal, was run down by a distracted, speeding driver," said Thompkins.

She created the foundation in her daughter's name to push for safer streets across the country. She says showing up to events like this one matters because awareness brings change.

"By doing that, I learned a lot about Bobby, because I think the rest of the world just heard his name and didn't see his story. This is why we have World Remembrance Day to know and to tell the stories of their loved ones. They matter," said Thompkins.

Advocates say the numbers highlight an urgent need for action. In Pittsburgh, 20 to 25 people are killed in traffic incidents every year and a third of them are pedestrians. City data also shows that a person walking is hit every 36 hours.

Their awareness efforts continue tomorrow with a second World Remembrance Day event in McKeesport, near the Eat'n Park, at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say everyone is welcome.