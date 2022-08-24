Watch CBS News
Local News

Community hosting fundraiser to help trooper shot on the job

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Benefit to support injured state trooper
Benefit to support injured state trooper 00:35

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Today, the community will come together to help a state trooper recover after he was shot on the job. 

Organizers are wanting to help Trooper Jonnie Schooley and his family. 

The fundraiser will be at the Beaver County Auto Car Wash from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

There will be food, an auction, and a 50-50 raffle with all the money from the proceeds going to Trooper Schooley and his family. 

Investigators said that last month, Damian Bradford was threatening people at the Frankin Mini Mart in Aliquippa. 

They have accused him of shooting Trooper Schooley in the leg. 

He now faces 13 charges, including criminal attempted homicide. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.