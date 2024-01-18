Comcast raises the cost of Sportsnet Pittsburgh, places channel in "Ultimate TV" package

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For fans of the Penguins and Pirates, watching them at home is going to cost just a little bit more.

Those fans who have Comcast Xfinity will see the rates go up because Sportsnet Pittsburgh has been moved to a higher package.

The sports network used to be in the $70 "Popular TV" package, but now it's part of the $90, "Ultimate TV" package.

The Penguins aren't back in action until Saturday so some hockey fans may be surprised when they try to watch the 10 p.m. faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This switch is part of the recent deal to keep Sportsnet Pittsburgh as the local home of the Penguins and Pirates.