Here are possible solutions to Colony Drive Bridge closure in Irwin, according to leaders

The Colony Drive Bridge in Irwin is a main connection for a large townhouse complex to Route 30, but for two months, it's been closed with no end in sight.

Borough leaders blocked off the road in early January after discovering a major hole in the middle of the bridge. It's left Richard Lapsoey and his neighbors at the more than 220 units at Walnut Ridge Townhomes above the bridge, with few options to get to the main drags, adding possibly five to 10 minutes to their drives.

"It's easier if we could just go straight down, but you know we've got to go all the way around," Lapsoey said.

Borough Manager Shari Martino said crews immediately put a steel plate on the hole. Engineers quickly learned that the walls are stable, but the decking and steel beams need to be replaced.

"We're doing everything we can to fix the issue," Martino said.

The borough could go for the long-term solution of repairing the two parts, which engineers say could cost around $600,000. It is also looking into renting or buying a temporary bridge, though those costs are still unclear.

"We have to look at the length and how much we're going to need lengthwise, make sure we're not blocking anybody's egress in and out of their business," Martino said.

As for the funds, there are a few options.

"We're currently filling out a grant for federal funding through (state Rep.) Summer Lee's office. It's called T-HUD," Martino said.

Councilmember and Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Stitely told KDKA that the property owner of the townhouses also offered to contribute $24,000 for a temporary bridge.

"It's very kind of him to do that. He doesn't have to do that," Martino said.

Either way, the whole process, depending on the solution, could take years, and Stitely said that in the meantime, first responders have plans in place in case of emergencies. Lapsoey, though, is ready to see some progress.

"Any sooner than next year would be a big plus," Lapsoey said.

Borough leaders hope to learn more at their meeting on March 11, when they expect to get some better cost estimates from engineers.