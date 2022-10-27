As cold weather sets in, organizations ready to help people experiencing homelessness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the cold weather sets in, Pittsburgh organizations are stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness.

At Light of Life Rescue Mission, community groups and leaders gathered Thursday in a show of strength in the fight against homelessness. In a press conference, community organizers laid out efforts to do everything this coming winter, including helping those experiencing food insecurity, giving clothing to those in need, and finding shelter for all.

"There should never ever, ever be a child living in those situations," said AJ Jefferson of the Homeless Children Education Fund. "And with us coming together, we're trying to ensure that never happens here."

"We, along with others who are here, are the voice for those who are voiceless," said Darnell Leonard, reverend of Sanctuary of Praise. "They need a voice. We will continue to be that voice for those impacted by homelessness, to bring them out of the cold."

With colder weather already starting to set in, the programs are coming just in time.