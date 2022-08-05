Who killed Drew Molinari? No answers 7 years after Westmoreland County man's death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is making a desperate plea to solve her son's cold case.

It's been seven years since Dawn Dutchko got the call that her son, Drew Molinari, was killed while working at Minniti Motorsports in the 100 block of Tri-County Lane in Rostraver Township on May 11, 2015.

Drew Molinari was shot and killed in 2015. KDKA

That day was supposed to be another Monday at work for Molinari at the now-closed auto parts store. It would prove to be his last day alive.

"It's sad for me," Dutchko said. "It's gone, everything's moved on. But Drew can't move on."

Dutchko's one-woman crusade to bring her son's killer to justice saw investigators release a picture of what is believed to have been the suspect's car. The store's owner, Joey Minnitti, was the lone witness and described the shooter as a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

"I have a lot of questions sometimes still about how things were handled the very first day," Dutchko said.

Dutchko, a nurse by trade, has turned into a dogged investigator by using any and all means available to keep the public focused on what happened.

"I have small signs, there is one up in front of the building now," she said. "I put up a billboard this year. That was something new. ... I've had bracelets before. I've talked to mediums, I've done podcasts."

"I'm just not going to give up," she added.

Dutchko said to walk away would be a betrail to her son's memory. And for her, closure is a throw-away line others use to make people in crisis or emotional pain feel comfortable.

"There's no closure," Dutchko said. "He can't come back. I don't have grandkids. There's no closure. But it's balance. It's right and wrong. Somebody did something to him and they need to own up to that and pay for it."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office for the status of the investigation and we're awaiting a response.