Cody Johnson bringing 2023 tour to PPG Paints Arena in October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the hottest up-and-coming country artists will be making a tour stop in Pittsburgh this coming fall.

Cody Johnson will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on October 27.

#COJONation, we’ve added some more shows to the tour! Join us at Stockton Arena on 4/21, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on... Posted by Cody Johnson on Monday, January 30, 2023

Tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday, February 10.

Johnson has been nominated for best New Country Artist at the upcoming iHeart Awards.