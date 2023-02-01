Cody Johnson bringing 2023 tour to PPG Paints Arena in October
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the hottest up-and-coming country artists will be making a tour stop in Pittsburgh this coming fall.
Cody Johnson will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on October 27.
Tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday, February 10.
Johnson has been nominated for best New Country Artist at the upcoming iHeart Awards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.