Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Pittsburgh area tomorrow

An air quality alert was issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for parts of the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone is in effect on Tuesday for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette, Washington, Beaver, and Butler counties.

"On Tuesday mostly sunny skies, light west winds, and highs in the lower and middle 90s will contribute to ozone buildups in the code ORANGE range during the afternoon hours in southwestern Pennsylvania," the state DEP said in a news release on Monday. "Sensitive groups of the population including children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions should avoid heavy outdoor activity during this time.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert explained

Officials said that vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues, should limit outdoor activities due to the higher air pollution levels.

The state DEP said residents and businesses can reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling and refueling vehicles after dusk.

"Mostly sunny skies, light west winds, and highs in the low to mid 90s will contribute to 8-hour ozone maximums in the code orange range Tuesday afternoon," Allegheny County said in a news release on Monday.

Real-time air quality reports can be found online.