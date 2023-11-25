Study finds pollution from coal-fired plants led to higher mortality risk in seniors than once thought

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A long-term national study published in the journal "Science" has found that coal power pollution has led to 460,000 deaths in the United States between 1999 and 2020 among people over the age of 65.

Researchers found that exposure to that type of pollution is associated with a mortality risk that's more than two times greater than pollution from other sources.

Despite that grim finding, they did note that cola power and deaths have been on the decline nationwide since.

Researchers found that environmental regulations over the past few years have prevented more deaths.

You can read the entire study right here.

Meanwhile, oil and gas producers are being challenged by the International Energy Agency in its latest report.

The report found the industry is responsible for disastrous quantities of planet-heating gases. It said the oil and gas industry needs to make changes in order to limit the warming of the planet.

They recommended curbing their own pollution by reducing the amount of oil and gas extracted and cutting back on how much is delivered to consumers.

They're also calling for an increase in investments in renewable energy.

About $20 billion was invested in clean energy projects by the industry in 2022.