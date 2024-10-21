CMU police officer hurt in motorcycle crash during Trump's motorcade to Steelers game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police officer from Carnegie Mellon University was injured in a motorcycle crash while riding in former President Donald Trump's motorcade to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday along Carson Street near the West End Circle, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

The officer was launched from his motorcycle when he hit a curb. Paramedics took the officer to the hospital and he was last listed in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the motorcade was able to continue on to the stadium following the crash and the crash is under investigation by the city's Collision Investigation Unit.

Trump attends the Steelers-Jets game

Trump attended Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Jets and watched the game from an individual's suite.

His attendance at the game came one day after a campaign rally in Latrobe where former Steelers player Antonio Brown took the stage for a speech, endorsing Trump for president.

Former Steelers players Jerome Bettis and Joe Greene, as well as family members of Franco Harris have voiced their support for Kamala Harris for president.