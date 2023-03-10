Closed Mars Max & Erma's auctioning off items inside

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - Everything inside the closed Max & Erma's restaurant in Mars is hitting the auction block next week.

The auction will feature local memorabilia, kitchen equipment, furniture like booths, tables and barstools, supplies and even the 12-foot boat hanging from the ceiling.

All items will be sold online through biddergy.com on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the public can view the items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant on Sheraton Drive.

The restaurant announced "with a heavy heart" it would be closing in February, according to its Facebook page.

Max & Erma's website says the only locations left in Pennsylvania are now in Monroeville and Erie. There was also an auction when the Parkway West restaurant closed in 2021.