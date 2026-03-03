Woman and 5 kids killed in Ohio house fire

A woman and five children, including an infant, were killed in a house fire in Clinton County, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews were called to the home near Spring Hill and West Main streets in Clarksville around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKRC reported. Clarksville is about 43 miles north of Cincinnati.

At the scene, fire crews found the house fully engulfed in flames. When firefighters entered the residence, the news outlet reported that a woman, an infant and three other children were found dead. A fifth child was later found dead in the home. A man was rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known. The names of the victims were not released by Tuesday evening.

Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel described the fire as a "gut punch," according to the news outlet.

Eight firefighters reportedly suffered injuries and were treated at the scene. The Ohio State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. A cause for the blaze was not immediately known.