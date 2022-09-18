Climb aboard to escape USS Requin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carnegie Science Center is transforming USS Requin, the World War II-era Tench-class submarine, into an escape room for you, your friends, and your family to beat the clock and emerge from the ship as victors.

"Think you have what it takes to beat a 60-minute escape room inside USS Requin (SS 481) Submarine? Put your detective skills to the test and solve a series of puzzles and games directly related to USS Requin's history, science, and general naval principles," the Science Center's website said.

The Science Center emphasizes that full mobility is required for the escape room. A minimum of four people and a maximum of six are required for the program. Escape USS Requin is strongly recommended for ages 13 and older, the Science Center said.

Commissioned on April 28, 1945, as a Standard Fleet Submarine, Requin made its first journey to Hawaii to join the Pacific Fleet at Balboa, according to the Science Center. State-of-the-art and battle ready when it set out just days before the end of World War II, Requin holds the distinction of being the Navy's first Radar Picket submarine.

