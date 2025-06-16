1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Ohio block party, police say

How you can stay safe when the weather turns in an instant

One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at a block party in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday morning.

Police said 80 shots were fired by multiple shooters during the party on Luther Avenue after midnight, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. Authorities reportedly said the shooting happened after an argument, though what the argument was about was not immediately known.

"It's absolutely lucky that more people weren't hurt," Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said, according to the TV station.

No arrests have been made, and it was not immediately known if there were any suspects, WOIO reported.

"We're still working to determine how many shooters there were," Todd said.

WOIO reported that a 27-year-old man was killed in the shooting. His name has not been released as of Monday evening. A 32-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the TV station reported. Two of the victims have since been released.

A dog was fatally shot during the block party chaos, police reportedly said.

"A lot of times when you see these incidents happen, it's late night, overnight. I don't want people to be afraid to go attend a cookout, but when you're taking guns to a party that could end in disaster," said Todd, according to WOIO.

Police said the party was held without a city permit.