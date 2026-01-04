Watch CBS News
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett sets new NFL single-season sack record

Mike Darnay
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the National Football League's new single-season sack king.  

Myles Garrett recorded his 23rd sack of the season when he brought down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium.

With 23 sacks, Myles Garrett has surpassed the existing NFL record of 22 ½ sacks, which was shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001 and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt in 2021. The NFL did not start counting sacks as an official statistic until 1982. 

In what will be another lost season for the Browns, Garrett said last month that he thought it was important to set a tone for the team's youngest players.

"With the young guys, showing them that it (doesn't) matter what the record is, what the score is, you've got to come out and be yourself," Garrett said. "It didn't happen today, but teams have come back from worse." 

Garrett was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The four-time All-Pro agreed to a four-year contract extension in March that included $122.8 million guaranteed with a total value of $204.8 million. 

