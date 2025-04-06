CLASS helps individuals with a disability reach their goals | KD Sunday Spotlight

Community Living and Support Services started with a mission to help kids and is now expanding to adults, specifically those with a traumatic brain injury, and it's right here in Pittsburgh.

With a game controller in hand, Nino Abrahim makes his own music. It's got a catchy beat and rhythm, the same as any artist. However, the process is a little different because Nino is living with a traumatic brain injury after a car accident, about four years ago.

Nino Abrahim said, "It changed everything."

His mom, Diane Abrahim, never forgets that moment. Diane said, "Especially something unexpected." She said, "We didn't even know if he was going to live, let alone what he'd be able to do."

Now he drops that beat after relearning mostly everything and re-training his brain.

It took help through the nonprofit CLASS to work on problem solving how he can use different technology to accomplish his goals while his mobility is limited.

Nino said with the nonprofit's help, "I have confidence again." It's a renewed sense of confidence that shows in more ways than one. Diane said, "Total transformation." She said, "He went from being at home just really down, and not feeling like, like he was stuck in a body that can't do anything anymore."

Through CLASS, Nino found a community, with more than a dozen others at the day program with a Traumatic Brain Injury. Sami Ringle works with Nino and coordinates the structured day program.

Ringle said, "It's just important to be able to have a group of people that can kind of understand what you're going through and then support staff that also are understanding and patient."

They take classes, practice daily skills, have art activities and community outings. Individuals in the program gain independence to re-integrate into the community.

She said, having a personalized approach sparks passion again too, like Nino's music. Diane said, "He wants to tell everyone about his music, is that true?" Nino reacted, "I love it!"

It's a love of music, thousands have now listened to online, on social media and streaming websites.

Ringel said, "It was gaining traction and stuff, and that was just kind of like, alright, well Nino made it, there you go!"

Even after a traumatic brain injury, Nino's story shows the difference a community like CLASS can make.

"Just a hope, the whole thing is just hope," said Diane.

Now CLASS offers flexible scheduling, and for its adult day program and in the future, it hopes to expand its day program to other neurological conditions beyond a traumatic brain injury.

For more information about the mission of CLASS stop by its website.