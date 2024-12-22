Man charged after allegedly dragging dog behind truck for multiple miles in Clarion County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Clairon County man is now facing felony animal cruelty charges after he allegedly was caught dragging his dog behind his moving truck for miles.

According to a report from Explore Venango, 34-year-old Richard Ganci tied his German Shepard to his truck's tow hook and drove for at least four miles.

Across that distance, Ganci allegedly reached speeds of up to 55 miles per hour.

State troopers said the dog was later found dead in the bed of his truck. He allegedly told troopers that he was on the way to pick up his daughter and tied the dog to the back of the truck while he was doing maintenance work on his camper. He then alleged he was unable to heat anything due to the noise from his truck.

Ganci is now facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, careless driving, and transporting animals in a cruel manner.

He was released on bond and will have a preliminary hearing next month.