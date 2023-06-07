Watch CBS News
Teen shot in Clairton, man taken into custody

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man was shot in Clairton on Wednesday afternoon. 

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the knee after police were called to Bataan Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

A person was found shot on Bataan Avenue in Clairton on June 7, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury. 

According to police at the scene, two people were fighting over a stolen backpack when a third person approached and pulled a gun. One of the people fighting also pulled a gun and shot the third person in the leg, police said.  

One man was taken into custody, police said. His identity wasn't released. 

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating. 

