Teen shot in Clairton, man taken into custody
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man was shot in Clairton on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the knee after police were called to Bataan Avenue around 2:20 p.m.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
According to police at the scene, two people were fighting over a stolen backpack when a third person approached and pulled a gun. One of the people fighting also pulled a gun and shot the third person in the leg, police said.
One man was taken into custody, police said. His identity wasn't released.
Allegheny County police detectives are investigating.
