Police execute search warrant for drugs at Clairton gas station

A search warrant was executed at a gas station in Clairton on Tuesday related to alleged drug activity.

The City of Clairton Police Department said Tuesday that it executed a search warrant at the Fuel On convenience store and gas station along Miller Avenue in coordination with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Police said that the search warrant was executed following an extensive investigation that was prompted by numerous complaints related to suspected illegal drug activity and other criminal behavior in and around the business.

A search warrant related to suspected illegal drug activity was executed Tuesday at the Fuel On gas station and convenience store along Miller Avenue in the City of Clairton. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

According to police, officers seized controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and other items consistent with the illegal distribution of narcotics

Police said that the employee who was working at the store when the search warrant was served was identified as a wanted individual and was taken into custody. The employee, who police didn't identify, is expected to face charges related to the investigation, which police described as ongoing.

The police department said it "remains committed to addressing criminal activity, improving the quality of life for our residents, and maintaining a safe environment for the community."

"We thank the citizens who came forward with information," police said. "Public tips remain an essential part of our efforts to protect the City of Clairton."