Clairton native Tyler Boyd hosts sixth-annual football camp

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As we find ourselves in the midst of peak summer concert season, it's also the time of year when football camps across the region start heating up. 

On Saturday, one NFL player and Pittsburgh native returned home to host one for local athletes. 

Over on the South Side, Clairton native Tyler Boyd hosted his fifth annual camp at George Cupples Stadium. 

Boyd is currently a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and played for Pitt during his collegiate career. 

Saturday's camp was open for football players ages 8-14. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 11:01 AM

