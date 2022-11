City planners want public input on Westinghouse Park improvements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Westinghouse Park will soon get a facelift.

Before that happens, the project team wants to hear from you. They're considering two potential concepts, and they're welcoming feedback.

