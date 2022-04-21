City of Pittsburgh welcoming residents, workers back to Downtown with fun-filled event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is offering a warm welcome back to Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic left people to work from home, businesses to temporarily close, and now, the city is looking to bring life back into Downtown.

Pittsburgh Opens will be part of series to welcome people back to downtown and celebrate workers and residents.

Mayor Ed Gainey says Pittsburgh Opens will be a unique opportunity to experience the city's hospitality and celebrate everyone who has kept the city running.

The series is said to allow people to reconnect and celebrate in the heart of the city.

Events and entertainment will kick off on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Steel Plaza.

There will be live music, local food and drinks, and general family fun with things like circus performances, a photo booth, and axe throwing.

All of these events will take place on a monthly basis with performances and activities changing constantly.

For a full schedule of events and for more information, click here.