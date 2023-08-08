City of Pittsburgh to host International Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh announced Tuesday that the International Day Parade and Festival will take place on Oct. 21, 2023.

The event celebrates the diverse cultural history of Pittsburgh with food, music, exhibitions, and a parade to honor the heritage of everyone who calls Pittsburgh home.

"Pittsburgh is a city where everyone should feel safe and welcome," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "This celebration is a celebration of everyone who calls Pittsburgh home. It doesn't matter if your family has lived here for generations or if you are a recent immigrant – Pittsburgh is your home, and every culture deserves to be celebrated."

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue at Grant Street and conclude at Market Square, where it will flow into other related festivities that begin at 10:00 a.m.

