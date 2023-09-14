City of Pittsburgh hosts 5th 'City in the Streets' block party in West Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - City leaders were out on Wednesday night for the fifth City in the Streets block party.

This time they held the event in West Oakland.

It's all part of Mayor Ed Gainey's effort to bring the city government to the people of Pittsburgh.

There were vendors, information about jobs with the city, and people from various departments, all so people could get their needs addressed directly.

"Bringing these departments out to the neighborhoods, listening, finding out what the neighborhoods need is always important because unless the people know that we're actually doing something in their neighborhood, to make their neighborhood safer, welcoming, and thriving," Mayor Gainey said.

According to the city, the departments will use input from each event and create work plans for those neighborhoods.