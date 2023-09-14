Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Pittsburgh hosts 5th 'City in the Streets' block party in West Oakland

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh hosts 'City in the Streets'
Pittsburgh hosts 'City in the Streets' 00:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - City leaders were out on Wednesday night for the fifth City in the Streets block party. 

This time they held the event in West Oakland. 

It's all part of Mayor Ed Gainey's effort to bring the city government to the people of Pittsburgh. 

There were vendors, information about jobs with the city, and people from various departments, all so people could get their needs addressed directly. 

"Bringing these departments out to the neighborhoods, listening, finding out what the neighborhoods need is always important because unless the people know that we're actually doing something in their neighborhood, to make their neighborhood safer, welcoming, and thriving," Mayor Gainey said. 

According to the city, the departments will use input from each event and create work plans for those neighborhoods. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 5:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.