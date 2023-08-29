Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley
City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- His artwork has been exhibited around the country and on Monday, the City of Pittsburgh honored 97-year-old Thaddeus Mosley.

Mayor Ed Gainey told Mosley that he has 'changed this city.'

Mosley served in World War II after enlisting in the Navy when he was 19.

He later studied English and journalism at the University of Pittsburgh before launching his career as an artist. 

First published on August 29, 2023 / 1:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.