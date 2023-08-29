City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley

City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley

City of Pittsburgh honors life of artist Thaddeus Mosley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- His artwork has been exhibited around the country and on Monday, the City of Pittsburgh honored 97-year-old Thaddeus Mosley.

Mayor Ed Gainey told Mosley that he has 'changed this city.'

Mosley served in World War II after enlisting in the Navy when he was 19.

He later studied English and journalism at the University of Pittsburgh before launching his career as an artist.