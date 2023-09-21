City of Beaver Falls Police Department searching for missing 66-year-old man Joseph Mader III

Beaver Falls Police looking for missing man

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The City of Beaver Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 66-year-old man, Joseph Mader III.

Photo of Joseph Mader III City of Beaver Falls Police

Mader is described as a white man, 5'11", 170 pounds, and a white beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call The City of Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-775-0880.

