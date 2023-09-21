City of Beaver Falls Police Department searching for missing 66-year-old man Joseph Mader III
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The City of Beaver Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 66-year-old man, Joseph Mader III.
Mader is described as a white man, 5'11", 170 pounds, and a white beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call The City of Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-775-0880.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.