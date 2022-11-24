City leaders to help feed people in need at Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day about giving thanks and helping those in need, and that's exactly what the Light of Life Mission is doing.

Volunteers at the Light of Life Rescue Mission on Pittsburgh's North Side started showing up around 3 a.m., working to prepare over 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals for people in need.

The mission has of course done this meal before, but it will be their first time serving from their new facility on the North Shore.

They are expecting a lot of people at the mission today.

Over 100 Volunteers including folks like Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey are supposed to be in attendance and the organization is looking to give out over 1,000 free meals to those in need.

Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings will be served from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.