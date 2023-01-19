City considering reopening curfew centers for youths

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council continues to look for ways to address youth violence. The current idea being tossed around is enforcing the youth curfew and having resource centers as safe spaces for the kids.

Tracy Royston worked for Mayor Tom Murphy in the early 2000s.

She said the curfew center did not work well, and several problems led to its closure. Royston worked as the youth policy director and is currently running for the city controller opening. She said the previous center didn't get too many kids coming to it.

"Not only that, it was a big price tag to actually operate the center," Royston said.

This was during the days of Act 47, so money was tight for the city budget, and according to Royston, the center had no real impact on crime.

It was not efficient, either, as officers would bring kids there, have to fill out paperwork, and be with them until a parent or guardian could pick them up.

"Which was really draining the resources of an already diminishing police force. It just created a situation that was not successful," Royston said.

"We have a lot of people receiving funding for the stop the violence funding. Maybe we bring in those people that know how to do this work together," Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said.

Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said these centers would not be for punishments. They would want them to be resources for children and families.

"But not necessarily officers have to fill out paperwork. We don't want to make it cumbersome. We want to make it effective," Council President Kail-Smith said.

At this point, there is also no definite answer on who would be enforcing any curfew.

Royston said the curfew center closed in 2004. There was a pilot program in 2009 to address the same need, but it didn't last a year.

"I think we really have to look at that historical data and think does a curfew center work and or what can work in its place," Royston said.

Royston agreed that something needs to be done to address youth violence. She said if this time is going to be different there needs to be more than just city leaders wanting it. The community needs to have a seat at the table.

"I don't know the answer is a brick-and-mortar institution to do that," Royston said.

Council President Kail-Smith is adamant something needs to be done before spring. She said doing nothing is not an option anymore.