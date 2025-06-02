New crowdsourcing app could complicate law enforcement efforts, officials say

A new crowdsourcing app will soon be available to people in western Pennsylvania.

Developers say it's designed to help empower people to keep their communities safe, but some in law enforcement believe it could make their job more difficult.

The app has been around for a decade and is running in several cities across the United States.

The app, called Citizen, acts as an online crowdsourced clearing house for local information regarding everything from police calls, video of local news events, scanner traffic, as well as suspected criminal activity reported by subscribers, developers say.

"I think it would be cool if the app used the data the police use to track it, like they do in other cities," one resident told KDKA-TV.

But the app and its information aren't necessarily verified by emergency officials, which can lead to people taking the law into their own hands.

"They're responding to incidents that are unverified or untrue, and they're taking action on their own behalf, and that could create an even more dangerous situation," according to Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department.

The app has led to problems in the past where subscribers publish wanted posters online for people who have done nothing wrong, like taking a walk and checking out their new neighborhood.

Deputy Chief Kohlhepp says these scenarios can waste police assets and worse.

"It could be someone from the app responded, and now we're dealing with an adversarial situation, and we [have to] untangle that," Deputy Chief Kohlhepp added.

"If you don't have the facts and the information yourself, don't speak on it, and I would say don't act on it," said Joe Allen of Dormont.

That's exactly what law enforcement says is the best course. If you see something, say something to the police, not the app.

"If you see something suspicious, call 911. Remember, these apps are not monitored by any law enforcement agencies," Deputy Chief Kohlhepp said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the developers of the Citizen app and is awaiting a response to address concerns law enforcement and residents have with the app.

The western Pennsylvania version of the Citizen app is expected to become available on June 20.