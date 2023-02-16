Watch CBS News
Citiparks looking to hire part-time workers for Mellon Park Tennis Bubble

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Mellon Park Tennis Center once again reopened, Citiparks is looking for workers. 

The city is looking to hire part-time recreation leaders for the center. 

Those interested must be 18 years old, have an understanding of the game of tennis, and be willing to work reservations and clinic classes. 

Potential employees must also be city residents and be CPR and first aid certified. 

The pay is $15/hour and applicants can apply at this link

First published on February 16, 2023 / 4:43 AM

