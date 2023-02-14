Cindy Chung confirmed for U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung has made history being confirmed to a new role as a federal judge.

Cindy Chung was just confirmed as a judge on the Third Crcuit Federal Court of Appeals.

She's now the first Asian Pacific American judge to sit on the Third Circuit and one of only five women actively serving on that bench.

Chung has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania since 2021 and served as an assistant in that office since 2014.