Churchill provides post-storm pasta dinner to residents waiting for power restoration

Several thousand people are still waiting for their power to come back on after last week's severe storms.

In Churchill Borough, about 30 percent of its residents are going on seven days without electricity, and officials learned it's likely they'll have to wait at least another day.

Despite the difficult past week, borough officials and council members served their community in a special way through comfort food.

"Forty-plus years here in Churchill Borough, I've never seen anything like this," said Churchill Mayor Paul Gamrat.

The strong storms last Tuesday night turned many lives upside down in Churchill.

"Very, very bad. I can't stress that enough. Of all the communities, everyone was hit hard, but we were especially hit bad," Gamrat said. "We still have some spots here and there where trees are down, still have wires in them. So, we're just waiting for Duquesne Light to come out here and restore power for these people."

Mayor Gamrat said while they wait for everyone's lights to come back on, they're lifting spirits by serving up post-storm pasta.

"We invited everyone, including those without electricity for a week now. Some of the residents here tonight have not had a meal cooked for them. So, we decided with our borough manager and council that we're going to open our doors and have a spaghetti dinner tonight," he said on Tuesday.

Many people stopped by the Churchill Borough building to enjoy a warm meal or grab a to-go container.

"I was without power for about a week. I think it was most impactful in terms of not having access to food for the past week," said Wesley Thorne.

Residents were grateful for a home-cooked meal and to be able to connect with neighbors until the pasta ran out.

"Everybody's sitting down, talking, changing stories, talking about where the lights are out and where they're going to be on next. All these people in here having a good time. It's a chance to get out of the house, get away from that humdrum of nothing going on and no lights," said Mayor Gamrat.

From the borough officials to essential workers and neighbors, everyone's been looking out for each other as they all start to pick up the pieces from the storms.

"We're very, very blessed here in Churchill Borough to have a mayor and a council that really do care for their residents," Thorne said.

"For something like this, really, there's no playbook, there's no manual for this. It was very fast, it was sudden, and it was widespread," Churchill Borough Council member Greg Prodonovich said. "We'll get through it. This will pass and be more prepared for the next time."

Churchill Borough posted on Facebook Tuesday night: "The Borough was informed by Duquesne Light Company that the estimated time of restoration (ETR) for some customers in the communities we jointly serve has been extended to Wednesday, May 7 at 11 p.m. Please stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires, poles, or any debris in contact with electrical equipment, and report these hazards to 888-393-7000."