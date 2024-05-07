Church disruptions on the rise throughout Pittsburgh area in recent weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From Irwin to North Braddock to Ross Township, multiple types of disruptions impacting church services have taken place throughout the Pittsburgh area within the last several weeks.

One of the incidents involved a gun pulled on a pastor during a sermon while another consisted of vandalism impacting an organ and sound equipment.

New federal funding has been approved to help increase security for places of worship and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that all types of churches are welcome to apply.

Places of worship can apply for funding through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and can use the funds for whatever they would like as long as it helps add security. The deadline to apply for funding is May 21.

"I thank God because only God stopped and jammed this gun."

A man was arrested in North Braddock on Sunday after pulling a gun on a pastor during his sermon at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church -- and it was all caught on camera.

Bernard Polite is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges and is accused of trying to shoot and kill the pastor.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday. Pastor Glenn Germany / Facebook

As the pastor ducked out of the way, Polite was tackled by a deacon and held down on the ground until police arrived.

Police are also investigating after a man was found shot to death in Polite's home near the church. It's unclear if he is responsible for that shooting.

"All churches are sacred places which should be treated with respect."

A church in Westmoreland County fell victim to vandalism late last week and is looking for help identifying the teenagers responsible for the damage.

As a result of the vandalism, the church was unable to use the organ for the first two Holy Communion masses the following morning.

Two teenagers are accused of vandalizing the organ and sound system at the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, Pa. Immaculate Conception Church / Facebook

"It was an important sacramental day for our parish and the children and their families were affected by the two teenager's actions," Father John Moineau. "All churches are sacred places which should be treated with respect."

The church is now asking for help identifying the two teenagers and say that information will be turned over to Irwin Police.

"It would be nice if people could just practice their religions in peace."

Last month, a man was reported to be walking into nearly a dozen area churches, includes St. Sebastian Church in Ross Township and yelling at a priest that he was the devil.

Parishioners said that these type of incidents are especially disturbing because the man's intentions weren't clear.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to track down the man.