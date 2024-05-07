Two teenagers accused of vandalizing organ and sound system at Irwin church

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A church in Westmoreland County fell victim to vandalism late last week and are looking for help identifying the teenagers responsible for the damage.

Father John Moineau from the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin shared photos and videos on social media and say that on Friday, two teenagers went into the church's choir loft and tampered with the organ and sound system.

On Friday, May 3, 2024 at approximately 5:45 p.m., two teenagers entered Immaculate Conception Church’s choir loft and... Posted by Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin PA on Monday, May 6, 2024

As a result of the vandalism, the church was unable to use the organ for the first two Holy Communion masses the following morning.

"It was an important sacramental day for our parish and the children and their families were affected by the two teenager's actions," Father Moineau said on Facebook. "All churches are sacred places which should be treated with respect."

The church is now asking for help identifying the two teenagers and say that information will be turned over to Irwin Police.

Anyone who can help identify the teens is asked to message the church on Facebook or contact the parish office at 724-863-9550.