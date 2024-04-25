Man accused of yelling at priests during Mass at Pittsburgh-area churches

Man accused of yelling at priests during Mass

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone is going to churches in the Pittsburgh area and yelling at priests during Mass.

St. Sebastian Church in Ross Township is one of the 10 churches that the man allegedly walked into to yell at a priest during Mass. In a statement, the Diocese of Pittsburgh said the man got in the priest's face and yelled that he was the devil on April 17.

Parishioners told KDKA-TV this is disturbing, especially because his intentions were and still are unknown.

The diocese is working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to track down the man. Sources told KDKA-TV that officials expect an arrest soon.

The diocese is appealing to the Catholic community to not be discouraged by the actions of one person.

