How Christopher's Kitchen is helping the community | Sunday Spotlight

Inside the Children's Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center everyone knows Joni D'Alessandro. She worked professionally doing hair and nails and she's Italian, so food is her love language, and she keeps this kitchen packed with non-perishable food.

"If you have the need, we're there," D'Alessandro said.

She's there providing more than just sustenance while simultaneously keeping her stepson, Christopher's, memory alive. She said, "There's not anything that I do, that Christopher isn't in it."

Christopher was only 16 when he committed suicide. "Only anybody that is in that club, and nobody wants to be in that club knows the hurt," said D'Alesandro.

Early on in her grief, she volunteered to paint nails at UPMC Children's Hospital.

"They would tell me about their children, about their life, about coming in as a middle-class family and leaving bankrupt," she added.

D'Alesandro said parents would spend money every day to get necessities like water bottles and food. So, that's when she got the idea to open a free 24-7 community pantry and kitchen, in medical settings, for the parents and guardians of pediatric patients.

Now there are two Christopher's Kitchens at UPMC Children's Hospital, and two at Children's Home where pediatric patients stay as a transition after leaving the hospital.

"Families are so focused on their child's care, which they should be, but they still need to be nourished. That's what Christopher's Kitchen is providing," said the Children's Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center, Director of Development, Taylor Dozier.

"From a few days, if they're just here to get some feeding training, or they could be here for months, depending on if they're waiting for something like at-home nursing care."

So, Christopher's Kitchen now helps 13,000 families on average, every year with only volunteers. "We're not doctors, we're not nurses we're not care workers. We're not case managers we're just there to help out in that moment that you need something quick," Christopher's Kitchen volunteer, Kate McDermott, said.

An even quicker necessity the non-profit opened 16 water stations at local hospitals. Parents show their gratitude for the food and nourishment when they're spending countless hospital hours by their kid's side.

Christopher's Kitchen is completely funded by donations. "Pittsburgh is just such an amazing town for that kind of thing, and it allowed us to come into here who is like, I think the ultimate," D'Alessandro said.

Every cent goes back into the non-profit to provide more food to feed the caretakers of hospitalized kids, in a time of need. It's ultimately saving our community time, money, and stress while keeping Christopher's memory alive.

The non-profit can always use volunteers, donations, or community members hosting a food donation drive. For more information on Christopher's Kitchen and how you can help click on this story, click here.