3 killed, 3 injured in Christmas Day crash in Pennsylvania

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash on Christmas Day in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release that the head-on crash happened on North Eagle Valley Road near Swartz Hollow Road in Howard Township around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. State police said it appears that the drivers of a Pontiac G6 and a Nissan Pathfinder crossed the center line and crashed into each other.

The driver and two passengers in the Pontiac died, while two other passengers in the vehicle were flown to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, authorities said in the news release.

State police did not release the names or identities of those involved in the crash, only saying in the news release that "multiple adults and juveniles" were involved. Law enforcement said it is awaiting next of kin notifications. Both vehicles involved sustained "heavy" front-end damage, authorities said.

In a post on social media on Friday, the superintendent of the Keystone Central School District said a student in the district and his parents were killed in the crash. The boy's sister, also a student in the district, suffered "life-threatening injuries and remains in critical care."

The post said counselors and support staff will be available for anyone in need when school resumes on Jan. 5, 2025.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was involved in the crash can contact the state police Rockview barracks at 814-355-7545.

State police said multiple first responders were called to the scene, including the Howard Fire Company. In a post on Facebook, the chief of the fire department said, in part, "Some days are harder than others as a first responder. Our sympathies go out to the victims, their family and friends. Please keep them and the first responders in your thoughts and prayers."