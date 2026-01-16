Pittsburgh-area man spreads positivity and love with signs

We all have days where it's a struggle, and life can be hard.

However, Chris Guy is going across the region to give a sign for everyone to keep their head up. He says, "Everyone deserves to have a good day at some point."

On the day KDKA caught up with him, he was in Mt. Lebanon with a simple message, but one that is so powerful: "The world is a better place with you in it."

"This is something that everyone should hear from their friends and family. If you don't have that in your life, it's an honor to be that person for someone," Guy said.

For the last six years or so, Guy has been waving, smiling, and telling people they matter across the region, usually in the South Hills. He gives love to total strangers.

"That's really what it's all about," Guy said.

To each person, he says, the message may have a different meaning.

"That's the best part about it," Guy said.

Guy has seen depression in his life, with loved ones and friends battling it. The idea is not to spread any ideology or political message. He doesn't take any money either. He appreciates the smiles, waves, and honks, but he hopes people go home and think about the nine words on his sign.

"Even if one person sees my sign, goes home and thinks about it and decides they were having a better day than they had previously, all the more worth it," Guy said.

While living in Meadville, he had someone thank him for his work as he battled some struggles.

"You've got to be the change you want to see in the world, and I think it's a good first step for anybody, myself included," Guy said.

On this day, another stranger thanked him as they battled some personal problems. He hugged Guy and thanked him for his positive message. While it's some black lettering on a white poster board, it can change a life.

"It truly is a blessing that I get to do this," Guy said.

According to him, anyone can help someone. He encourages others be a bright spot in a world that too often can feel dark.

"The world is a better place with you in it," Guy said.