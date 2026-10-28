Guy faces uphill battle against Deluzio in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District Congressional midterm elections are often seen a referendums of the sitting president. With Donald Trump's sinking poll numbers, political analysts say this year will be especially difficult for a Republican challenger to defeat a sitting Democrat. In Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, which covers Beaver County and part of Allegheny County, Republican Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy is challenging Congressman Chris Deluzio, a Democrat. More