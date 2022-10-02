Chris Boswell's 59-yard field goal breaks his own record for longest at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Move over Chris Boswell, here comes...Chris Boswell...again.

With the Steelers looking to cut into the Jets' 10-3 lead before halftime at Acrisure Stadium, they called on Boswell with no time left on the clock to pull within four.

Boswell lined up from 59 yards away and knocked down a field goal to pull the Steelers within four, making the score 10-6.

It officially is the longest field goal made at Acrisure Stadium/Heinz Field.

In Boz we trust 🙏



📺 #NYJvsPIT on CBS pic.twitter.com/ph4EKMY9tF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2022

Boswell broke his own record, which he set against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 19, 2021, in week two.

On that day, Boswell hit a 56-yard field goal. That field goal made the score 23-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers ultimately lost that game 26-17, which made Boswell's field goal the final score for the Steelers on that day.