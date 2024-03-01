Chilly in Pittsburgh this morning with a pleasant afternoon leading into overnight rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The meteorological spring starts today.

Pittsburgh's winter was the fourth warmest on record & warmest of our 'modern' era.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Well did we even have a winter?

For us meteorologists, it's easier to start each season at the beginning of the month when it comes to record keeping. So "meteorological" winter runs from Dec 1 - Feb 29th. This year our average temperature was 38.4° for the entire winter.

That's good for the fourth warmest on record for Pittsburgh and warmest since 1931. This is a particularly impressive stat considering that we have to go into the area's warm weather period in order to see the last time. Temperatures are so far off that when we have a day that's close to average like yesterday, it seems out of place.

The average high for today is 43°. The average low is 26°.

Temperatures throughout the day - March 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I don't want just to look back but also want to look ahead and when it comes to the next three months, our temperatures are expected to remain above average. The Climate Prediction Center places us in the 'high confidence' range for above-average temperatures.

Average temperatures this past winter KDKA Weather Center

It doesn't mean we will see every day that will be above average, but cold air is going to have a hard time sticking around for more than a day or two. The high confidence of warmer weather also means our severe weather chances will be in the high range when compared to historical averages.

We started chilly this morning with lows dipping to the mid-20s. Highs today should return to the mid-50s. Clear morning skies will give way to cloudy afternoon skies. Rain chances will return after sunset.

Most data shows Pittsburgh dry through at least 11p, but I am going to keep in the rain chance from 8 p.m. on. Rain showers should be out of here by 10 a.m. This is a little later than what I had 24 hours ago.

I still think few see rain after 8 a.m. on Saturday but some isolated showers may stick around for another hour or two.

Saturday highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s due to cloud coverage. Looking at the rest of the week, I have brought down Sunday highs to the mid to low 60s. Highs on Monday & Tuesday will be near 70°.

Rain chances return on Wednesday.

7-day forecast: March 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!