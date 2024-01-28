Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, State Farm reps hand out science kits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and local State Farm representatives were helping get local kids into the spirit of science this weekend by passing out activity kits.

On Saturday morning, guests received what they're calling a learning lunchbox from Columbus, Ohio's COSI Museum.

The kit included activities based around the Artemis space program, including a launch-a-rocket and back-to-Earth build-a-parachute, with all needed materials included.

"We feel at COSI that science is everywhere and for everyone. So we want to make sure that we can be that catalyst to get that science to everyone," said Kevin Seymour, Director of Offsite Education, COSI.

"We're just happy to use this space to pass out as many as possible and give kids and their families an opportunity to explore at home," said Teona Ringgold, Director of Community Outreach at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

Guests in attendance were also able to experience a demonstration involving dry ice.

In total, organizers say more than 800 at-home science kits were given out to local kids.