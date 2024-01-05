Police: 6-year-old found sleeping in bed with 2 loaded guns during search of Stowe Township home

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 6-year-old was found sleeping in a bed with two loaded guns when authorities searched a home in Stowe Township earlier this week.

According to the criminal complaint, parole agents called officers after they found two firearms, ammunition and drugs during a compliance check at a home on Frazier Avenue in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

Police arrived and said they found Delbert James, Latoya James, Kayla Scott, Walter Banks and two children living at the home. Officers ran Delbert James' criminal history and found he wasn't allowed to have guns because he's a convicted felon.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found 11 bricks of suspected heroin and fentanyl, four guns and ammunition. Officers also allegedly found marijuana inside a book bag in a child's bedroom.

Parole agents told police that when they arrived, they found a 6-year-old sleeping on the bed in the main bedroom. In that same bed, parole agents said they found two loaded firearms under the sheets. All the guns in the house were loaded, police said.

All four are facing charges in connection with the search. Delbert James and Latoya James are also facing charges of endangering the welfare of children.

