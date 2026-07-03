Delivery driver in Westmoreland County charged for leaving child in hot car for nearly an hour

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office filed charges against a Monroeville woman after she was accused of leaving a child in a hot car earlier this year.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 7, Murrysville Police were called to the Walmart in Delmont for reports of a child being left inside an unattended car. The person who alerted police to the child said they heard them crying, learned that the doors of the car were unlocked, and took the child inside the store while waiting for police to arrive.

On the day of the incident, the temperature was 83 degrees with sunny skies. They also said the car was running with the keys inside, but the vents were blowing hot air.

The child did have a cell phone, but the battery was dead, making them unable to reach the woman.

Once officers went inside Walmart, they had employees page the owner of the car, identified as Munara Ismailova, and EMS evaluated the child. The child had to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Ismailova was unable to speak English, so police found a translator to help translate from English to Russian. She claimed to have only been in the store for 15 minutes, but after police reviewed surveillance footage, they learned she arrived 23 minutes before the 911 call and 44 minutes before officers located her.

Employees told police that Ismailova is a delivery driver for Spark.

Now, she is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of children.

Police again are reminding parents and guardians to never leave your kids alone in a car, especially in this hot weather, even if the windows are cracked.