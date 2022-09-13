Child finds loaded gun at McKeesport Child Development Center playground

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating how a child found a loaded handgun at the McKeesport Child Development Center's playground.

Lazuras Bryan and his 9-month-old son waited outside the McKeesport Child Development Center on Tuesday morning to talk to management, but he said no one answered.

Bryan said he's concerned about what's going on inside the center. He said his child continues to get sick after being in their care, and most recently, a note on the center's door said a child found a loaded handgun on the side of the playground.

"I feel like that's very very bad, and I feel like there should be some supervision with the kids, maybe security or something like that," said Bryan. "I feel like that's very unsafe."

The note also stated the child gave the gun to a supervising teacher and no one was injured.

"I think that's very great that nothing has happened," said Bryan. "But just from that, you should take precautions and actually focus on what happened."

One parent who did not want to be on camera said he's not surprised because of the environment they live in, and they need to do their best to protect their children.

This center, which offers care to children 6 weeks to 12 years old is certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The certification means the center meets minimum safety requirements.

It also has one star under the Keystone STARS voluntary program to increase quality and early learning.

The most recent unannounced inspection in May found an unqualified and unsupervised staff member caring for children. The center corrected the problem to be in compliance.

KDKA reached out to management and police for more information on the gun found but did not hear back yet.