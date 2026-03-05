Watch CBS News
2 men charged in connection with child abduction in West Virginia

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two men from West Virginia were arrested in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, in connection with a child abduction, authorities said. 

The Middlesex Township Police Department said Charles Delossantos and Jacob Evilsizor, both of Martinsburg, were charged with one count each of fugitive from justice in connection with the child abduction. 

Middlesex police said on Tuesday that officers were called to the Love's Truck Stop on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle around noon to assist in locating a child who had been abducted from Martinsburg earlier in the day. At the truck stop, police say officers safely located the child, but did not provide any more information about the child. 

Delossantos and Evilsizor were both arrested at the truck stop and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. 

It was not immediately clear who abducted the child or if the alleged abductor was also arrested. Middlesex police did not provide any additional information in its press release.

