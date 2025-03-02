Cheswick power plant boiler house only partially demolished; work concluding next Saturday

About 70% of Cheswick power plant boiler house about demolished; work to continue next weekend

The complete demolition of the Cheswick power plant boiler house will have to wait until next weekend after only 70% of the structure was successfully pulled down on Sunday.

It's the moment neighbors here were waiting for, but the outcome wasn't what they had hoped for.

"We were just making breakfast, then all of a sudden, we heard it start," said Springdale resident Taylor Argast.

"They tried it, and not all of it came down," Brianna Cardinale said. "Then, we see the building was still standing, so."

Low-rolling clouds of dust and debris revealed the fighting 30% of the old structure.

"We were hoping that this was the last time we were going to have a major shutdown of the roads," said

Scott Reschly, the president of Shara Environmental Redevelopment Group.

"Unfortunately, some of the cables didn't hold up like we'd hoped," said Brian Baumann, president of D&B Wrecking.

Now, the focus shifts to getting the rest of those 13 stories down.

"We're going to spend the next week cleaning out some of the debris so we have a good landing zone to bring down the last 30%," Reschly added.

Many precautions went into today's attempt. There were no parking signs put up and roads like Pittsburgh Street were closed for hours on Sunday.

"We do apologize about the disruption to the people in Springdale," Baumann said.

Some nearby thought that sound spelled doom for the old plant, a doom they looked forward to.

"It'll be really nice to look out the window and not see that eyesore of a building anymore," said resident Gene Martin.

Those who recorded and gazed remain optimistic.

"[I'm] really excited for the possibility of what could be there next," said Amy Sarno.

The next pull is scheduled for Saturday, around the same time as Sunday's pull, which will depend on the weather.

Many of the detours that were in place for the pull on Sunday will be very similar to what will be seen next Saturday.

The lower part of Porter Street will remain closed until the next pull. Three homes in the immediate area have been affected by the delay in the demolition. Those residents will be placed in hotels for the next week.