Tractor-trailer driver arrested in deadly crash extradited back to West Virginia

The truck driver arrested in a deadly crash in West Virginia earlier this year has been extradited back from California.

In March, Sukhjinder Singh was arrested out west for causing the crash that killed Kevin Latallie out of Fayette County.

According to police, Singh drove the truck that pushed Lataille's car off the Cheat Lake Bridge and into the water below.

Singh's extradition comes after he initially waived it while opting for a longer legal process.

Man killed in crash on Cheat Lake Bridge

On January 19, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported jack-knifed tractor-trailer on the bridge.

Once they arrived on the scene, Singh told them he lost control of the truck due to severe snowstorm conditions, which caused the accident.

Later that day, Lataille was reported missing, and an extensive search found his body and vehicle submerged in Cheat Lake.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area, and it showed a vehicle sliding on the bridge, throwing snow in the air, and then a car fell from the bridge and into the lake.

Singh's truck struck another vehicle before reaching the bridge and failing to stop.

Witnesses also described Singh's driving as "reckless and even criminal."

On Feb. 28, law enforcement interviewed Singh, where he admitted to driving the tractor at the time of the accident, but denied striking any vehicles or driving recklessly.

The lawyer of the victim calls for changes to the law

The family of Kevin Lataille said that the negligent homicide charges that were filed are a misdemeanor in West Virginia and said that legislators should look into making the laws stronger.

"It's the callous nature of you knowing or even suspecting that the car you ran into went over the side of a bridge and fell 200 feet into an icy lake, and you say nothing about it," said Dino Colombo. "If that's true, there are no words to describe that. The penalty is typically a year or less in prison. Obviously a fine. This whole situation could turn out to be nothing more than a slap on the wrist."